PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 45.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 87,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PJX Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.