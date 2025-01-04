PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 118,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 87,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

PJX Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

PJX Resources Company Profile

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

