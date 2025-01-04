Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02). Approximately 704,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 446,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.55.

About Polarean Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.