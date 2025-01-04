Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.68. Prada shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 3,316 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Prada Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

