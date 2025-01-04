Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRAX

Insider Transactions at Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $424,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,031.14. This represents a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 205,335 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 323,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 191,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 326.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 168,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 37.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 523,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

PRAX stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.