Precigen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

Precigen stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Precigen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Precigen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

