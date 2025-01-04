Precigen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGENGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

Precigen Price Performance

Precigen stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Precigen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Precigen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.