Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $204,835.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.