PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $148,993.60 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $148,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,149.40. The trade was a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $66,240.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $25.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.