PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUBM. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $287,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,525.20. The trade was a 82.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,977.68. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,374 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in PubMatic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

