Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 33,841 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $106,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,029,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBYI. StockNews.com downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 146.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 103.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

