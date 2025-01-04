Q3 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Lowered by Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIA. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

