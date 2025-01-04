Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.