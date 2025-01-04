QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $208.00 Average PT from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $134.94 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

