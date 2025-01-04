Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 116,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $358.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $326.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.27 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.