Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.57 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

