Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 4302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

