Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $19.47. Rand Capital shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 11,176 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $4.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.35%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

