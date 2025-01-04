RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €824.50 ($850.00) and last traded at €828.50 ($854.12). 8,288 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €846.00 ($872.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €875.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €860.14.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

