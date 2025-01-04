RB Global (NYSE:RBA) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Head to Head Review

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Just Eat Takeaway.com and RB Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 2 2 0 2.50 RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

RB Global has a consensus price target of $100.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and RB Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.52 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A RB Global $4.18 billion 4.07 $206.50 million $1.84 50.12

RB Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A RB Global 9.06% 7.41% 3.15%

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

