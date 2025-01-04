Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

