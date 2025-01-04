Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.