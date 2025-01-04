Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

See Also

