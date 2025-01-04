Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

Repligen Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. Repligen has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Repligen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

