Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $599.57 million 0.51 $21.03 million $0.36 25.22 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 0.00 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 2.04% 3.69% 2.94% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Resources Connection beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

