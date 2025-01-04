Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE: GEAR) Announces Completion of Merger with Strategic Value Partners

Revelyst, Inc., a leading maker of performance gear and precision technologies, recently disclosed the completion of its merger agreement with Strategic Value Partners, LLC (SVP). The merger, which was finalized on January 3, 2025, marks a significant milestone for Revelyst as it becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of SVP.

The Merger Agreement, initially entered into on October 4, 2024, outlined the terms for the merger between Revelyst and SVP Parent, with Revelyst emerging as a wholly owned subsidiary of SVP Parent subsequent to the merger. The success of the transaction positions Revelyst under the ownership of SVP-managed funds and Strategic Value Partners, LLC, marking a change in control for the company.

Concurrent with the merger, Revelyst engaged in the execution of New Credit Agreements. These agreements consisted of a Term Loan Credit Agreement and an Asset-Based Revolving Loans Agreement, providing Revelyst with initial term loans and revolving loans to support its operations and growth opportunities.

Furthermore, as part of the merger completion, existing shares of Revelyst Common Stock were converted into a cash payment, with each share of common stock valued at $20.12. Additionally, equity awards and stock units held by Revelyst employees were treated per the terms outlined in the Merger Agreement.

In connection with the Merger, Revelyst has requested the delisting of its common stock from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This delisting will be effective 10 days following the filing of Form 25 with the SEC. Revelyst also intends to file a certification on Form 15 to suspend its reporting obligations under Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Alongside the completion of the Merger, Revelyst updated its corporate governance structure. Directors and officers from SVP Merger Sub were appointed as directors and officers of Revelyst. Furthermore, Revelyst’s certificate of incorporation and bylaws were amended and restated in connection with the merger.

Revelyst also issued a press release on the Closing Date, announcing the successful completion of the transaction. Financial advisers, legal counsels, and other parties involved in the merger were acknowledged for their contributions to the successful execution of the transaction.

As a leader in the outdoor recreation industry, Revelyst remains committed to advancing its GEAR Up transformation, driving innovation, and delivering exceptional products to its customers under the new ownership structure with Strategic Value Partners.

The foregoing description of events is based on the company’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and associated press release exhibit.

