Reviewing ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% ProKidney N/A N/A -10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cortexyme and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cortexyme and ProKidney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 0.00 ProKidney 0 3 2 0 2.40

ProKidney has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given ProKidney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and ProKidney”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.63 ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.55) -3.38

ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProKidney beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.