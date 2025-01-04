Reviewing QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and QT Imaging”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $18.98 million 1.61 -$2.95 million ($0.62) -7.74 QT Imaging $4.00 million 2.51 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -20.01% -35.51% -21.67% QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

