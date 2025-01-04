Reviewing Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vsee Health and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26% U.S. Physical Therapy 3.54% 8.11% 3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Vsee Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vsee Health and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.28%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Vsee Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vsee Health and U.S. Physical Therapy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vsee Health $6.38 million 0.77 -$4.41 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $645.70 million 2.06 $28.24 million $0.94 93.81

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Vsee Health.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Vsee Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vsee Health

(Get Free Report)

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.