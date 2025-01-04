Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading 12.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 699,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 465,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.21 million, a P/E ratio of 680.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.25.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

