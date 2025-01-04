RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119,900% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system.

