Ronen Luzon Sells 6,000 Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,240. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
My Size Price Performance
Shares of MYSZ opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. My Size, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About My Size
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.
