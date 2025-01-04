Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
RBCN stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.88.
About Rubicon Technology
