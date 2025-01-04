Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $118,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,540,251.28. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.
Rubrik Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $66.90 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RBRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.