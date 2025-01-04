Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $118,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,540,251.28. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $122,454.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

Rubrik Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $66.90 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 360,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

