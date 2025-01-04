Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $1,676,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,563,813.60. This represents a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $75.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

