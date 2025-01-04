Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 17,542 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 17,542 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $246,289.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,505.68. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $10,605,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

