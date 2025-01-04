Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $687,510.72 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,299.68. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RSI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

