Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 72,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 69,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$460.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.