Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 10.7 %
Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $20.71.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
