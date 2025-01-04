Samuel Yount Sells 3,003 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 3,003 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $40,390.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,808.45. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $5,940,132.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Samuel Yount sold 154,465 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $2,029,670.10.

On Monday, December 16th, Samuel Yount sold 71,341 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $955,255.99.

On Friday, December 13th, Samuel Yount sold 76,185 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,020,879.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

