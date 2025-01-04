Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €212.30 ($218.87) and last traded at €214.00 ($220.62). Approximately 47,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €217.80 ($224.54).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €222.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €232.67.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

