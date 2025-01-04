Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Head to Head Comparison

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safehold and Saul Centers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $376.84 million 3.52 -$54.97 million $1.70 10.91 Saul Centers $267.61 million 3.48 $52.69 million $1.84 20.95

Saul Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Safehold pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 32.08% 4.79% 1.66% Saul Centers 20.84% 17.16% 2.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Safehold and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 4 4 0 2.50 Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

