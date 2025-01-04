Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Mark Lin Sells 1,359 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $88,538.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $271,284.60. This represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $401,934.36.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 4,464.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

