Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

