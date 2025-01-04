Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading 12.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
