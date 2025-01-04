Shane Menere Buys 100,000 Shares of Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Shane Menere bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,180.12).

Far East Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Far East Gold alerts:

Far East Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Far East Gold Limited engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Far East Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far East Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.