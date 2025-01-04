Shane Menere Buys 100,000 Shares of Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG) Stock

Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG – Get Free Report) insider Shane Menere bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($11,180.12).
Far East Gold Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Far East Gold Company Profile
