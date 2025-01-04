Share Repurchase Plan Declared by MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Board

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MRC Global Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE MRC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.97.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRC
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MRC Global
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.