Sharing Services Global (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Trading Down 60% – Here’s What Happened

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 60% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Sharing Services Global Stock Down 60.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About Sharing Services Global

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. It's products portfolio comprises health and wellness products, which includes Elevate MAX Happy Coffee, an Arabic coffee drink; XanthoMax Happy Caps, an encapsulated wellness supplement; KetoCre, a ketogenic creamer designed to support keto diet; Elevate ZEST Happy + Lemonade, a nootropic blend with a smooth lemonade twist; and ElevaciTea Georgia Peach and ElevaciTea Vanilla Chai, a flavored southern-style tea product.

