Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB)

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Poolbeg Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:POLB opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £21 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 2.11. Poolbeg Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.77 ($0.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.98.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc is focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.

