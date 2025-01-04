Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB)

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Poolbeg Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %
LON:POLB opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £21 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 2.11. Poolbeg Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.77 ($0.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.98.
Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile
Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Poolbeg Pharma
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.