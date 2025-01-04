Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1,165,047 shares.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 242,735 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 233,217 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

