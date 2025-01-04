Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of BSET Q1 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently -41.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.