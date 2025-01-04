SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.91. 2,244,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,069,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

SNDL Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $317.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SNDL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SNDL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

